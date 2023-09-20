Wheatland Cafe

    • Cherry Tomato Pasta Sauce

    Bursting with garden-fresh flavour – the key to this four-ingredient 10 minute sauce is not to skimp or omit anything. Feel free to add a splash of wine to the sauce.

    Serve 2-4

    1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

    4 cups whole cherry tomatoes

    2-3 tbsp chopped fresh garlic

    Generous handful fresh chopped basil leaves

    Parmesan cheese, as much as you like

    Salt, to taste

    8 oz spaghetti or pasta of your choice

    In a large pot of boiling water that has been well salted, cook the pasta. Meanwhile, start the sauce.

    In a large skillet, heat the olive oil or medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes and season with salt. Let cook until the skins begin to break, about 3-4 minutes. Add the garlic and using the back of a wooden spoon, gently smash the tomatoes. At this point, you can add a splash of white wine if you like. Let the sauce cook until it has thickened slightly, a couple more minutes.

    Drain the pasta reserving a cup of pasta water. Add the cooked pasta and the basil to the sauce. Stir to coat the pasta. You can add a bit of reserved pasta water if the sauce becomes too thick. Transfer to serving plates and top with lots of freshly grated parmesan cheese.

