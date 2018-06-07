

The Wheatland Cafe





Use this as a dip or a spread for a great sandwich!

Makes about 2 cups

1-540 mL can white kidney beans, rinsed

2 tbsp cashew or almond butter

Juice of 1 lemon

3 minced cloves of garlic

1 serrano pepper, finely chopped

3 cooked artichoke hearts from a can (packed in water), chopped

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

4 green onions, finely sliced

1 heaping tbsp chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

1 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp fresh mint or cilantro, finely sliced

Pinch salt

1 tbsp olive oil

In a blender process the beans, cashew butter and lemon until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Stir in the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours for flavours to come together.