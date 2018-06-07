Chunky Bean Dip with Lemon & Feta
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 11:42AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 4:52PM CST
Use this as a dip or a spread for a great sandwich!
Makes about 2 cups
1-540 mL can white kidney beans, rinsed
2 tbsp cashew or almond butter
Juice of 1 lemon
3 minced cloves of garlic
1 serrano pepper, finely chopped
3 cooked artichoke hearts from a can (packed in water), chopped
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
4 green onions, finely sliced
1 heaping tbsp chopped sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
1 tsp dried oregano
2 tbsp fresh mint or cilantro, finely sliced
Pinch salt
1 tbsp olive oil
In a blender process the beans, cashew butter and lemon until smooth. Transfer to a medium bowl.
Stir in the remaining ingredients. Refrigerate for several hours for flavours to come together.