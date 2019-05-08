

The Wheatland Cafe





A new way to add a fresh flavour to vegetables and salads

Makes about 2/3 cup

Into a blender add:

1 large handful fresh cilantro with a few stems

¼ cup walnuts

1-2 cloves garlic

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

½ tsp capers with juice

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp water

Pinch salt

Cover with the lid and blend until fairly smooth.

Use as a sauce for roasted vegetables, and various salads.