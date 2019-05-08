Cilantro Pesto with Walnuts
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:49AM CST
A new way to add a fresh flavour to vegetables and salads
Makes about 2/3 cup
Into a blender add:
1 large handful fresh cilantro with a few stems
¼ cup walnuts
1-2 cloves garlic
½ tsp dried oregano leaves
½ tsp capers with juice
½ tsp Dijon mustard
¼ cup olive oil
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
2 tbsp water
Pinch salt
Cover with the lid and blend until fairly smooth.
Use as a sauce for roasted vegetables, and various salads.