A new way to add a fresh flavour to vegetables and salads

 

Makes about 2/3 cup

 

Into a blender add:

 

1 large handful fresh cilantro with a few stems

¼ cup walnuts

1-2 cloves garlic

½ tsp dried oregano leaves

½ tsp capers with juice

½ tsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp water

Pinch salt

 

Cover with the lid and blend until fairly smooth.

 

Use as a sauce for roasted vegetables, and various salads.