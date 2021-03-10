A taste of the Caribbean in a glass. Arborio rice is the same rice that is used for risotto.

Serves 3-4

2 tbsp granulated sugar

One 400 mL can coconut milk (ideally full fat)

1 cup whole milk (3.25%)

¼ cup heavy cream (35%)

2-3 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

generous pinch ground cardamom

generous pinch ground nutmeg

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup Arborio rice (do not rinse).

Finely grated zest of 1 lime or 1 lemon

Toasted coconut, for garnish

In a medium pot, bring granulated sugar, coconut milk, milk, cream, star anise, cinnamon stick, cardamom, nutmeg, vanilla, and rice to a very gentle simmer. Cook, stirring often, until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid and is tender, about 25 minutes.

Remove the star anise and cinnamon stick. Stir in the zest.

Served warm or cold.