Crispy Roast Potatoes with Easy Dipping Sauce

With just a couple of tricks, it’s easy to make gorgeous crispy pillowy oven-roasted potatoes.

Serves 4

1.5 lb potatoes (baby potatoes or mature potatoes)

Oil, for drizzling

Flaky sea salt – such as Maldon or Vancouver Island Sea Salt, or regular salt

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or foil. If using foil, grease the foil.

Tip #1: A cookie sheet is essential to obtain crispy potatoes as it allows the high heat to fully encircle the potatoes. High sided pans do not allow this.

Tip #2: Wash the potatoes and dry with a tea towel.

If using baby potatoes, cut in half. If using mature (fully grown) potatoes, cut in large chunks.

Tip #3: Place the potatoes in a casserole dish. Add about 2 tbsp water to the dish. Cover with a lid or plastic wrap. Microwave until just starting to become tender. About 5-7 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, remove the potatoes to the cookie sheet.

Drizzle the potatoes with oil and then sprinkle with salt. Toss to coat the potatoes completely. Place in the oven uncovered and roast for 30-45 minutes.

Tip #4: Don’t crowd the pan – the potatoes should not fill the pan completely. Leave lots of room for the heat to get all around the potatoes.

Tip #5: Toss the potatoes frequently during the roasting process – about every 10-15 minutes.

Continue to cook until the potatoes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Transfer to a serving dish and serve immediately.

Easy Dipping Sauce

Optional but lots of fun!

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup plain yogurt

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 heaping tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp tomato paste

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried thyme leaves

Salt

About 1 tbsp lemon juice

Whisk all the above ingredients together. Chill until ready to serve.