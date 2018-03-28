Omelet Muffins

This recipe is a wonderful way to take the goodness and flavours of traditional egg omelettes but make something quick and easy for a large group, and this way everyone can get exactly what they want. Kids will be able to easily help out too! For more egg recipes, visit www.saskegg.ca.

  • 12 Eggs
  • salt + pepper to taste
  • Add your favorite vegetables, meats and cheeses like:
  • peppers
  • red onions
  • green onions
  • mushrooms
  • spinach
  • ham
  • bacon
  • shredded cheddar cheese
  • feta cheese
  • tomatoes

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F.
  2. Whisk 12 eggs in a large bowl and add salt and pepper.
  3. Use cooking spray or use melted butter to line a 12 cup muffin tin.
  4. Invite your guests to choose their favorite omelette ingredients and add them to the muffin tin, filling about 1/3 full.
  5. Scoop about 1/3 egg into each muffin tin, making them 2/3 full.
  6. Place in preheated oven and bake for 18-20 minutes.