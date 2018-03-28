Egg Omelette Muffins
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 10:17AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 3:19PM CST
Omelet Muffins
This recipe is a wonderful way to take the goodness and flavours of traditional egg omelettes but make something quick and easy for a large group, and this way everyone can get exactly what they want. Kids will be able to easily help out too! For more egg recipes, visit www.saskegg.ca.
- 12 Eggs
- salt + pepper to taste
- Add your favorite vegetables, meats and cheeses like:
- peppers
- red onions
- green onions
- mushrooms
- spinach
- ham
- bacon
- shredded cheddar cheese
- feta cheese
- tomatoes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375F.
- Whisk 12 eggs in a large bowl and add salt and pepper.
- Use cooking spray or use melted butter to line a 12 cup muffin tin.
- Invite your guests to choose their favorite omelette ingredients and add them to the muffin tin, filling about 1/3 full.
- Scoop about 1/3 egg into each muffin tin, making them 2/3 full.
- Place in preheated oven and bake for 18-20 minutes.