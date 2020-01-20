What a great way to sneak vegetables in!

Makes as many as you have people or chili.

2 or more acorn squash (one or two per person)

Halve each squash lengthwise. Scoop out seeds, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil and bake, covered, in 350°F oven for 1 hour, or until tender when pierced with a fork. Cool slightly. Turn oven to broil mode.

Ladle your favourite chili into each cooked squash. Top with grated cheese (any kind will do).

Broil until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Remove from oven. Transfer the squash to serving plates and then load them up.

Top with:

A spoonful of your favourite salsa

A spoonful of sour cream

Chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced green onions

Diced avocado

Serve with tortilla chips or a bun.