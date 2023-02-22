Indian-Inspired Meatloaf

Beautifully moist, this delicious meatloaf is studded with apples and raisins and flavoured with lovely curry. Serve with a nice mango chutney.

Serves 4-6

2 lbs ground beef

1 apple, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

1 generous handful of raisins

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp salt

¼ cup mango chutney

1 egg

1 onion, chopped into large pieces

2 cloves garlic

2 heaping tbsp Indian-style curry paste, such as Pataks Vindaloo (or 1-2 tbsp curry powder)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 13” shallow casserole dish with low sides, or a 9” x 4” loaf pan.

In a large bowl, add the ground beef, chopped, apple, raisins, Dijon, salt and chutney.

In a blender or smoothie cup, puree the egg, onion, garlic and curry paste until smooth. Add to the beef mixture. With your hands, work the ingredients into the beef until well mixed. Transfer the mixture to the prepared pan and pat into place. If using the shallow dish instead of a loaf pan, pat the mixture into an oval shape, leaving about 1 ½ inches space from the edges of the pan. This will allow the heat to hit the mixture on all exposed sides making for a lovely crust.

Bake for about 90 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 160°F. Remove from oven and let rest in its juices for about 10 minutes. Serve warm with a scoop of mango chutney.