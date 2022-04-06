These terrific pies can be made smaller or larger depending on your preference. They are perfect for a lunch kit, or keep them in the freezer and thaw for when you need a quick meal.

Makes about 16 large pies or 32 small pies

Adapted from Arab Cooking on a Saskatchewan Homestead by Habeeb Salloum

1 ½ pounds frozen dough thawed, or dough for pies (see below)

1 cup lentils

2 cups water

3 medium onions, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small hot pepper, very finely chopped

5.5 oz can tomato paste

4 tbsp soft butter

4 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Form the dough in 16 or 32 balls; then cover and let for 90 minutes.

In the meantime, place the lentils and water in a saucepan, add a pinch of salt and bring to a boil; cover and simmer until cooked. If using small lentils, leave whole. If using larger lentils, mash to a coarse paste. Combine with the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Roll each dough into a 5” circle (or 3” if making smaller pies). Place two heaping tbsp of the mixture (or 1 heaping tbsp if making smaller pies) into the centre of each circle. Pinch together two sides of the dough. Then bring up the third side and pinch together to create a triangle (make sure that the filling does not come between the two pieces of dough). Leave a small opening over the filling to allow steam to escape during cooking (if you seal the pie completely, they are likely to split during cooking as the steam will find the weakest point in the dough and break through). Continue until all balls are finished. Place on parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake at 350°F for 20-25 minutes. Brown under the broiler, if desired.

Remove and serve warm or cold with a yogurt sauce of your choice.

Dough for Pies

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp dry yeast

¼ cup lukewarm water

3 cups flour (more may be needed)

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ cup warm milk

4 tbsp butter, melted

Dissolve sugar and yeast in the warm water, and allow to stand 10 minutes.

In the meantime, combine the flour, salt and ginger in a mixing bowl. Make a well in the middle and add the yeast, milk and butter. Knead the dough. Dough should not be sticky. Shape in a ball, brush with oil and let rest, covered, until doubled in the size. Proceed with the recipe above.