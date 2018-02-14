Messy Valentine
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 12:07PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:54PM CST
A simple to assemble dessert, because you have better things to do on Valentine’s Day! Dry meringues are available in the bakery section of most supermarkets.
Serves 2
- 2 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp Cointreau
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 1 tbsp icing sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 large (3” wide) dry meringues
- 2 sprigs of mint
With a fork, mash until chunky 2 cups of sliced FRESH strawberries
Stir in 1 tbsp granulated sugar and 1 tbsp liqueur such as Cointreau or saskatoon berry
Let stand while you make the rest of the dessert.
Beat 1 cup whipping cream together with 1 tbsp icing sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Beat to soft peaks.
Right before serving break 2-3 large dry meringues (about 3 inches wide) into the whipping cream. Add the strawberries and fold together gently. Spoon into cocktail glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint.