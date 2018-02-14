

The Wheatland Cafe





A simple to assemble dessert, because you have better things to do on Valentine’s Day! Dry meringues are available in the bakery section of most supermarkets.

Serves 2

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp Cointreau

1 cup whipping cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large (3” wide) dry meringues

2 sprigs of mint

With a fork, mash until chunky 2 cups of sliced FRESH strawberries

Stir in 1 tbsp granulated sugar and 1 tbsp liqueur such as Cointreau or saskatoon berry

Let stand while you make the rest of the dessert.

Beat 1 cup whipping cream together with 1 tbsp icing sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Beat to soft peaks.

Right before serving break 2-3 large dry meringues (about 3 inches wide) into the whipping cream. Add the strawberries and fold together gently. Spoon into cocktail glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint.