

The Wheatland Cafe





So easy…so good! Great to serve as a main dish for a weeknight meal, or as cocktail meatballs.

Makes enough for a family of 4

Sauce

1-14 oz can cranberry sauce – whole berry or plain

1-28 oz can diced tomatoes

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp chili powder

1 cup beef broth

Meatballs

650 g ground beef

1 egg

1 small onion, peeled and quartered

2 cloves garlic

1 ½ tbsp chili powder

In a large Dutch oven or stock pot over medium heat, combine the cranberry sauce, diced tomatoes, lemon juice, chili powder and beef broth. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer.

Place the ground beef in a large bowl.

In a small blender, purée the egg, onion and garlic. Add to the ground beef and add the chili powder. Using your hands mix together all the ingredients until fully incorporated.

Form the mixture into 1 ½ inch size balls. Drop into the simmering sauce. Continue until all the mixture is used. Don’t worry, the meatballs will seem crowded but it will all work out. Do not stir the pot, rather shake it gently to move the meatballs around.

Simmer, partially covered, for 1 ½ hours. Can be made ahead.