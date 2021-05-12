Miso Dressing
This dressing can be made into a dip by using less water.
Makes about 2 cups
In a blender, whiz until smooth:
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup miso paste (red style – found in the Asian section of the supermarket)
1-2 cloves peeled garlic
1/3 cup tahini paste
1 heaping tbsp almond butter
3 tbsp apple cider
Juice of ½ a lemon
1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems
2 sprigs fresh oregano (stems removed) or ¼ tsp dried
½ cup water, or more if needed
Pinch salt, optional since miso is quite salty
