This dressing can be made into a dip by using less water.

Makes about 2 cups

In a blender, whiz until smooth:

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup miso paste (red style – found in the Asian section of the supermarket)

1-2 cloves peeled garlic

1/3 cup tahini paste

1 heaping tbsp almond butter

3 tbsp apple cider

Juice of ½ a lemon

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves and stems

2 sprigs fresh oregano (stems removed) or ¼ tsp dried

½ cup water, or more if needed

Pinch salt, optional since miso is quite salty