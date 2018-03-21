

The Wheatland Cafe





The key to great texture is combining flours. This mixture is exceptional. Like most GF baking, this recipe is best the day its made. The next day you’ll need to warm the muffin to bring back the soft texture.

Makes about 18 large muffins

1 cup Bob’s Red Mill GF Baking Flour

½ cup Cloud 9 GF flour (can use XO as well)

½ cup or XO Baking Flour (Can use Cloud 9 as well)

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 orange with rind, deseeded and chopped (do not peel)

1 banana, peeled

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup butter, melted

Cream Cheese Dollop

4 oz regular cream cheese

2 ½ tbsp granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line muffins tins with 18 cupcake liners – parchment paper ones work best.

In a large bowl, whisk together the gluten free flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.

In a blender, process until smooth, the orange, banana, eggs and extract. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the melted butter. Whisk well.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until combined. Transfer the batter to the muffin cups.

To make the cream cheese dollop, beat with a mixer, the cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Top each muffin with about 1 tsp of the mixture.

Bake for about 18 minutes.