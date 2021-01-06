Since split red lentils fall apart and become soft as they cook, they are lovely for creating a soup that has a creamy texture. This one has a deep exotic flavour thanks to the cumin. Leave it chunky or purée it for a silky texture.

Serves 6

2 tbsp (30 (mL) olive oil or canola oil

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

1 tsp (5 mL) turmeric powder

2 tsp (10 mL) ground cumin

1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp (2 mL) freshly ground black pepper

1 cup (250 mL) rinsed split red lentils

1 cup (250 mL) canned diced tomatoes

4 cups (1 L) chicken or vegetable broth

salt, to taste

2 small sprigs of cilantro, for garnish

1/3 cup (80 mL) plain yogurt, for garnish

In a Dutch oven or large pot, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Sauté the onion and garlic for several minutes. Add the celery, season the mixture with salt, and sauté another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the turmeric, cumin, cinnamon stick and black pepper and stir constantly for one minute to toast the spices.

Add the lentils, tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil and simmer, partially covered, for 50 minutes to 60 minutes. Serve as is, or purée. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Ladle into bowls and garnish with a dollop of yogurt and a sprig of cilantro.