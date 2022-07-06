If I had to pick one recipe that people went nuts over during the first lockdown of COVID, this Rhubarb Lemonade would definitely rank up there. It was so popular I ran it twice - on June 5 and June 17, 2020. Both times the response from FB followers was immediate - with loads of comments, likes and shares. It was sent to me by Facebook follower Theo Tuharsky.

Ingredients;

10 stalks rhubarb

6 cups water

1/2 cup sugar or honey

Directions;

Chop rhubarb. Place in a pot with the water and sugar. Bring to a boil. Simmer until rhubarb has broken down. Steep 1 hour, then strain through cheesecloth into a jug. Serve over ice. Four to six servings.