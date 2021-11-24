Roasted Butternut Squash with Roasted Onion and Garlic Vinaigrette
A delicious way to enjoy one of our favourite winter squashes. And no, you don’t have to peel it!
Serves 4-6
1 large unpeeled butternut squash, scrubbed, halved and deseeded
½ tsp hickory smoked paprika
½-1 tsp dried herbs such as oregano, basil or thyme
Salt and pepper, to taste
Oil, for drizzling
1 small onion, cut into ½” thick slices
1 large clove whole garlic, peeled
¼ cup olive oil
1/8 cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup water
1 tbsp capers
1 tbsp toasted almonds
½ tsp-1 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper, for seasoning
1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil. Slice the squash into ½” thick slices. Transfer to a bowl. Sprinkle with paprika, herbs, salt and pepper and the oil. Toss well and transfer to the cookie sheet. Add the onion slices and garlic. Bake for 1 hour, turning the squash half way through. You may need to remove the garlic after about 30 minutes, or when it is really soft.
Transfer the garlic and roasted onion to a blender cup. Add the ¼ cup olive oil, vinegar, water, capers, almonds, mustard, salt and pepper. Process until almost smooth.
Transfer the cooked squash to a presentation platter. Pour over the dressing and garnish with the fresh parsley. Eat warm.