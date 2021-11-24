Roasted Butternut Squash with Roasted Onion and Garlic Vinaigrette

A delicious way to enjoy one of our favourite winter squashes. And no, you don’t have to peel it!

Serves 4-6

1 large unpeeled butternut squash, scrubbed, halved and deseeded

½ tsp hickory smoked paprika

½-1 tsp dried herbs such as oregano, basil or thyme

Salt and pepper, to taste

Oil, for drizzling

1 small onion, cut into ½” thick slices

1 large clove whole garlic, peeled

¼ cup olive oil

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup water

1 tbsp capers

1 tbsp toasted almonds

½ tsp-1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with aluminium foil. Slice the squash into ½” thick slices. Transfer to a bowl. Sprinkle with paprika, herbs, salt and pepper and the oil. Toss well and transfer to the cookie sheet. Add the onion slices and garlic. Bake for 1 hour, turning the squash half way through. You may need to remove the garlic after about 30 minutes, or when it is really soft.

Transfer the garlic and roasted onion to a blender cup. Add the ¼ cup olive oil, vinegar, water, capers, almonds, mustard, salt and pepper. Process until almost smooth.

Transfer the cooked squash to a presentation platter. Pour over the dressing and garnish with the fresh parsley. Eat warm.