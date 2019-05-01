

The Wheatland Cafe





Yield: About 20 balls

Ingredients

• 1 cup dried chickpeas

• ½ cup lentil (at Skye we use green French lentil, beluga lentil )

• 1/2 large onion, roughly chopped (about 1 cup)

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2-1 teaspoon dried hot red pepper

• 4 cloves of garlic

• 1 teaspoon cumin

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 3 table spoon Tahini

• vegetable oil for frying

Preparation

1. Put the chickpeas and lentil in a large bowl and add enough cold water to cover them by at least 2 inches. Let soak overnight, then drain.

2. Place the drained, uncooked chickpeas and the onions in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Add the parsley, cilantro, salt, hot pepper, garlic, and cumin. Process until blended but not pureed.

3. Add the tahini, and pulse. The mixture should be moist enough to forms a small ball. place into a bowl and refrigerate, covered, for 2 hours.

4. Form the chickpea and lentil mixture into balls about the size of walnuts.

5. Heat oil to 375ºF in a deep pot or wok and fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

At Skye Café & Bistro we serve our Falafel with baby greens (citrus Sumac vinaigrette), cherry tomatoes, cucumber, olive slices, pickled onions & turnips. Drizzle with sour cream.