Delicious on a cracker or spread along a strip of cucumber and rolled up.

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup goat cheese

½ cup plain yogurt

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ tsp black pepper

1 generous tbsp finely chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp chopped capers

2 tbsp finely diced roasted red pepper

1/8 tsp salt

½ cup chopped smoked salmon

In a bowl, mash together the cream cheese, goat cheese and yogurt, adding more yogurt if the mixture it too thick.

Add in the remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use.