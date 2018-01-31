

The Wheatland Cafe





These little morsels are everything you want in an oatmeal cooking – crispy outside, soft inside. They’re made extra oatmealy by toasting the oatmeal before you start. Yum!

Made about 3 dozen

3 ½ cups large flake, old-fashioned oats

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour for thick and chewy cookies (1 1/4 cup flour if you like them thin and crunchy)

1 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cup raisins

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread the oats onto a cookie sheet and toast in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Let cool.

Remove ½ cup of oats and grind them finely in a blender.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the finely ground oats (oatflour) with the all-purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter with both sugars. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla and beat to combine.

Add all the dry ingredients except the raisins and stir on low speed until well mixed. Remove the bowl and stir in the raisins by hand with a wooden spoon.

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto the sheet. Bake 16 minutes. Until starting the brown but still a bit soft inside.

Remove from the oven and let cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes before removing to a cooling rack.