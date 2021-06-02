Turmeric Latte (aka Golden Milk)
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 12:04PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, June 2, 2021 1:22PM CST
Golden Milk is like the avocado toast crazy – trendy, hipster…and now becoming more mainstream. This version is creamy and delicious with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. The active ingredient in turmeric called curcumin, is augmented by the addition of black pepper, so please don’t omit it.
Makes 2 cups
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup almond milk
1 tsp ground turmeric
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp cardamom
Generous pinch nutmeg
Pinch black pepper
Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Watch carefully so it doesn’t boil over. Let simmer for about 5 minutes (this will eliminate any flavour of raw spice). Pour into cups and serve warm
