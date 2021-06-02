Golden Milk is like the avocado toast crazy – trendy, hipster…and now becoming more mainstream. This version is creamy and delicious with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties. The active ingredient in turmeric called curcumin, is augmented by the addition of black pepper, so please don’t omit it.

Makes 2 cups

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp cardamom

Generous pinch nutmeg

Pinch black pepper

Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer. Watch carefully so it doesn’t boil over. Let simmer for about 5 minutes (this will eliminate any flavour of raw spice). Pour into cups and serve warm