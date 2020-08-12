The key to this delicious salad is tossing the vegetables in the dressing while they are still hot. This will allow the potatoes to absorb the dressing.

Serves 6-8

Dijon-Tarragon Dressing

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 large heaping tbsp Dijon mustard (about ¼ cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup or more chopped fresh tarragon leaves, or your favourite herb

1 lb new potatoes, cut into bite-size chunks

2/3 cup diced red onion

2/3 cup diced red pepper

½ cup sliced carrots

1 cup cut green and/or yellow green beans

½ cup snowpeas, sliced

Make the dressing first by whisking the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic and herbs in a small bowl. Set aside.

Place the potatoes in a microwavable container, such as a casserole dish. Add about 1/8 cup of water. Cover and microwave for 10 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and can be pierced with a fork. Drain and keep warm.

Bring a medium pot of water to the boil. Salt the water and add the carrots. Cook for 1 minute. Add the beans and cook another 1 minute, then add the snow peas and cook 1 minute. Drain and add them into a large bowl. Add the warm potatoes and pour over the dressing. Toss well and season with salt. Taste and adjust seasonings. Delicious warm, room temperature or cold.