Warm Garden Salad with Dijon-Tarragon Dressing
The key to this delicious salad is tossing the vegetables in the dressing while they are still hot. This will allow the potatoes to absorb the dressing.
Serves 6-8
Dijon-Tarragon Dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
3 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 large heaping tbsp Dijon mustard (about ¼ cup)
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup or more chopped fresh tarragon leaves, or your favourite herb
1 lb new potatoes, cut into bite-size chunks
2/3 cup diced red onion
2/3 cup diced red pepper
½ cup sliced carrots
1 cup cut green and/or yellow green beans
½ cup snowpeas, sliced
Make the dressing first by whisking the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic and herbs in a small bowl. Set aside.
Place the potatoes in a microwavable container, such as a casserole dish. Add about 1/8 cup of water. Cover and microwave for 10 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and can be pierced with a fork. Drain and keep warm.
Bring a medium pot of water to the boil. Salt the water and add the carrots. Cook for 1 minute. Add the beans and cook another 1 minute, then add the snow peas and cook 1 minute. Drain and add them into a large bowl. Add the warm potatoes and pour over the dressing. Toss well and season with salt. Taste and adjust seasonings. Delicious warm, room temperature or cold.