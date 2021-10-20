Wood-Fired Pizza
You can make up the dough within a few hours, or let it bulk ferment for several days, which makes the texture and flavour fantastic.
Makes about 18 7” pizzas
7 cups unbleached flour
1 ½ tbsp kosher salt
1 tbsp active dry yeast
3 cups lukewarm water
Measure 4 cups of flour into a large mixer bowl. Add the salt. Dissolve the yeast in 1 cup of the lukewarm water and add it to the bowl along with the remaining 2 cups of water. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Add 2 more cups of flour and stir to a stiff mass. Clean off the wooden spoon and insert the dough hook into the stand mixer; knead on low speed for about 10 minutes, adding in the additional cup of flour to make a soft dough. (Alternatively, knead the dough by hand.)
Grease a large bowl with olive oil, transfer the dough to the bowl and coat it with the oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let proof on the counter at room temperature for 2 days (or if you need the dough right away, let it double in bulk for about 1 ½ hours, then proceed with make the pizza). During the first few hours, place your hand along the edge of the dough, grab a piece and pull it up and fold the dough over onto itself. Turn the bowl a quarter turn and repeat, turning the bowl a total of four times. Cover and let rest. Do this procedure four times over the next 2-3 hours. Then leave the dough to sit at room temperature, covered with plastic wrap. After 2 days, refrigerate the dough for a further 24 hours. Remove the dough from the fridge about 2 hours before using.
About 2 hours before you are ready to make the pizza, start the wood oven with kindling and logs. Let burn until some good embers build up and the oven is 800-900°F. This will take about 60-90 minutes. Use an instant thermometer to gauge the temp. The dark soot will have burned off the inside roof of the oven as well. Push the coals to the back of the oven. Clean the base of the oven with a wet towel. Do this several times. Then let the base come back up to temperature while you make the pizza.
To make the pizza, cut off a piece of dough about the size of a tennis ball. Using your fingers, work the dough to a thin pizza bottom. You can also use a rolling pin. The dough might become round or oval, it doesn’t matter because it will be fantastic regardless. Transfer the dough to a cornmeal-coated pizza peel. *Do this before you top the pizza.* Jiggle the pizza back and forth to make sure it is not sticking. Then proceed.
Smear with about 2 heaping tbsp fresh tomato sauce and top with cheese and other toppings (sliced artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, sautéed mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, for example). Don’t overload the pizza too much or it may stick to the peel or you will lose the toppings when you put the pizza into the oven.
Then, using a quick shaking motion, quickly transfer the pizza to the bricks. With the heat this high, it will take about 90 seconds to 2 minutes to cook the pizza. The dough will puff up and become soft yet sturdy. Turn the pizza often using a paddle. Remove from the oven to a cutting board. Let cool slightly. Cut and enjoy. Repeat with more pizzas.
Fresh Uncooked Tomato Sauce
796 mL can diced tomatoes
1 fresh tomato
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup fresh chopped basil
3-4 cloves crushed garlic
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp kosher salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
¼ tsp chili flakes, optional
Combine all in a bowl and stir. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Suspected human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
NEW | Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon sees herself as bridge between gov't, Indigenous people
As Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary May Simon says part of her role entails bridging the gap in understanding between governments and Indigenous communities.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modelling
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
Sask. modelling predicts 'unsustainable' rise in ICU admissions without further public health orders
The current trend of high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could continue into 2022 without the addition of any further public health orders, according to modelling provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
-
Here are the COVID-19 testing, vaccine and mask rules for the Eric Church concert in Saskatoon
SaskTel Centre is providing an update to fans attending the Eric Church concert on Saturday as proof of vaccination/negative COVID-19 test protocols are in place.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
Truth and reconciliation centre says it's still waiting on residential school records
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says it is still waiting for records from the federal government related to residential schools, despite a comment from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that all federal records have been provided.
-
CHILD Cohort Study now a treasure trove of health data 10 years later
A database of information and samples have led to several key discoveries about allergies and other conditions that can often show up early on in life.
Calgary
-
Newly-elected Calgary Board of Education trustees united against Alberta's draft curriculum
As the dust settles from municipal elections across the province, the majority of Calgary's public school trustees say they’re ready for a bitter fight against the UCP government’s draft K-6 curriculum.
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Blairmore man re-arrested after escaping police custody
Crowsnest Pass RCMP have re-arrested a Blairmore man they originally arrested last Friday but who escaped the first time.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
-
'He just bust in': Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Beaches dog owners relieved to learn new leash law sign was a just a typo
Dogs will be free to roam the sand south of the snow fence this winter—as usual—at Kew-Balmy Beach, following a leash-law signage mixup that made waves among locals.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two men transported to hospital following shooting on Ottawa's Parkdale Avenue
Emergency crews responded to an incident at 131 Parkdale Avenue, near Burnside Avenue, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
NEW
NEW | 'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. reports 696 cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths
Another 696 cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths have been reported in British Columbia, as officials prepare to relax venue capacity limits in much of the province.
-
Maple Ridge traffic: Serious crash on Haney Bypass, drivers told to take another route
Emergency crews were called to a busy road in Maple Ridge Wednesday following a serious crash.
-
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak reported at B.C. hospital in region managing surge in cases
Another hospital in B.C.'s north has declared a COVID-19 outbreak and in this case, it's become deadly.
Montreal
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 59 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The new cases were among 696 cases identified across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
-
Coho ferry restarting service between Victoria, Port Angeles
The Coho ferry is set to return to Victoria for international sailings starting in November.
-
'Bomb cyclone' brings severe wind warnings to Vancouver Island
Wind warnings have been issued for Vancouver Island as the remnants of Typhoon Namtheun barrel down on the region.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hospital completes first successful bariatric surgery in the region
A team of surgeons in Sudbury recently completed the first bariatric surgery ever to take place in northeastern Ontario. Otherwise known as weight-loss surgery, the operation is being hailed as a game-changer for those in need of intervention.
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
Kitchener
-
71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.