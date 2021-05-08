REGINA -- The Mount Pleasant Dog Park will temporarily close on May 11 for the planting of nearly 400 trees and the installation of other amenities.

The City of Regina said construction will start on Tuesday and will last around one week.

The new additions to the park include 370 trembling aspen trees being planted; and a drip irrigation system and several benches being installed.

Residents are asked to stay out of the off-leash area while construction is ongoing.