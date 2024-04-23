NDP questions gov't involvement in U.S. company taking over Sask. business contract
The provincial NDP is raising questions about the Sask. Party’s involvement with a U.S. rubber recycling company gaining a contract held by a Saskatchewan business.
Shercom Industries, a Saskatchewan business that used to handle tire recycling in the province, shut down part of its operations in May 2023 after losing a significant share of the province’s tire recycling contract to American-based Crumb Rubber Manufacturers (CRM) Tire Processing. This led to dozens of layoffs.
After negotiations fell through with the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan (TSS), the provincial regulator that manages tire recycling, Shercom lost its exclusive contract in November 2023, and the company shut down its processing facility.
On Tuesday, the provincial NDP released documents showing that former Sask. Party Finance Minster Kevin Doherty was hired as a lobbyist by CRM, who was awarded the contract previously held by Shercom months later.
“Handing this contract to an American company when a Saskatchewan company was already doing the work, well Mr. Speaker, it raises a lot of eyebrows,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said during question period on Tuesday.
According to Beck, the premier claimed he never met with Doherty regarding the contract that ultimately went to the American company. She asked Scott Moe on Tuesday if he had any concerns with the deal.
“In this particular case, Mr. Speaker, there was an RFP [request for proposal] as my understanding that the company she’s referring to didn’t bid on it,” he replied.
In an emailed response to CTV News on Wednesday, Shane Olson, Shercom’s president, said he was extremely disappointed by Moe’s response to the question put forward by Beck.
“The Premier's response clearly identifies how misinformed the Premier is, or worse, that he would deliberately mislead the legislative assembly suggesting that Shercom, a 30 year old Saskatchewan success story, would not participate in the opportunity to secure a stable supply of raw material,” he said.
Speaking to reporters following question period, NDP MLA Meara Conway said there is a concerning pattern of behaviour when it comes to contracts being awarded outside of Saskatchewan.
“We see a concerning pattern of behaviour around these sweetheart deals and the involvement of Mr. Doherty, a former Sask. Party Finance Minister,” she said.
“We’re looking for a little bit of transparency … The Premier said one person bid on this RFP, we’re hearing from the community, the business community, that that RFP was appeared to be tailored to one company.”
Regarding the RFP that Moe referred to, Olson said the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan Inc. (TSS) initially did not inform Shercom that they were issuing one, and said they received a copy only after they requested it.
According to Olson, the first page of the RFP excluded Shercom from participating with two statements.
- There is currently a single tire processor in the province (located in Saskatoon) and the TSS is interested in having a second processor(s), ideally in the southern part of the province.
- The TSS, through this RFP, is looking to increase value-added processing in the province with new products and/or new markets and wants to minimize overlap with the offerings (products and markets) of the existing processor in the province.
Olson said Shercom obtained legal counsel and were informed that they were ineligible to submit a bid based on those statements.
“Shercom then raised concerns directly with the Chair of the TSS … The TSS was adamant that the RFP was for information purposes only, and that the TSS would not make any changes without discussion with Shercom first,” Olson said noting that the TSS assured them that Shercom would not be negatively impacted.
Ultimately, the contract was signed by the American company, and Shercom's processing facility eventually shut down.
“Since Shercom was excluded and no other companies submitted a bid except CRM brings credence to the basis of Mrs. Beck’s question,” Olson said.
Since losing the contract, Olson said Shercom now has to import over one million pounds of crumb rubber every month from their counterparts in BC, Alberta, and Ontario, which comes at a cost to their business model.
“Effectively Shercom is now forced to support the tire recycling programs of the other provinces, while our multi million dollar processing plant has been mothballed,” he said.
- With files from Keenan Sorokan and John Flatters
