NDP swipes two Sask. Party seats in byelection wins

--This story is being updated live, check back for new details--

The Saskatchewan New Democrats have claimed an apparent victory in both Regina Walsh Acres and Regina Coronation Park – increasing the official opposition's seat count to 14.

Both seats were previously held by the Saskatchewan Party. However, the two constituencies in Regina were seen as competitive seats for the NDP opposition – with both races being decided by hundreds of votes in 2020 and 2016.

The margin was decisive in both races – with the NDP’s candidates – Noor Burki and Jared Clarke raking in 56.6 per cent and 54 per cent of the vote. The results won't be finalized until Aug. 22 to allow time for outstanding mail-in ballots to be included in the total.

However, based on Elections Saskatchewan's tally of the mail-in ballots issued in each constituency, there are not enough outstanding votes to affect the outcome for Burki or Clarke.

The mood was subdued at the Sask. Party's election night gathering in Regina as the results became clear.

Regina Walsh Acres candidate Nevin Markwart said he was "disappointed" with the loss.

"I appreciate the experience of being able to go out in the neighbourhood that I grew up in and meet all the people," Markwart said, also adding he feels his skills would have been useful in government.

"I think prospectively, they may still be," he said — seemingly leaving the door open to future political endeavours.

Despite a challenge from the insurgent Saskatchewan United Party, the Sask. Party maintained its hold on Lumsden-Morse.

Just before 9 p.m., Premier Scott Moe tweeted a congratulatory message celebrating Blaine McLeod's win, while also including a subtle acknowledgment of his party's losses in the two other concurrent byelections.

"Thank you to all the byelection candidates and your teams and congratulations to Saskatchewan’s three newest MLAs," Moe said.

"I look forward to working with Lumsden-Morse MLA Blaine McLeod — the newest member of our Saskatchewan Party government caucus."

With more than 3,500 votes reporting – McLeod boasted a considerable lead with 52 per cent of the vote.

The NDP's Kaitlyn Stadnyk was in second place with just over 23 per cent of the ballots cast.

Jon Hromek, Sask. United's hope for sending its first elected member to the legislature, had netted 22 per cent of the vote.

At the Sask. United election night event in Moose Jaw, after it was clear the party wouldn't pull off an upset, the attention turned to the NDP.

Some attendees cheered as the final votes trickled in just before 10 p.m, pointing to the possibility of Hromerk edging out Stadnyk for second place.

With the final poll reporting, the Sask. United party had managed to hold a lead of more than 100 votes over the NDP. However, that could erode when the mail-in ballots are counted later this month.

Based on the final election night totals, Sask United and the NDP had captured around 23 and 22 per cent of the vote respectively.

The three Regina-area byelections were prompted by the loss of three Saskatchewan Party MLAs earlier this year.

Regina Coronation Park seat was left empty following Mark Docherty's February announcement he would be stepping away from politics. However, that didn't stop him from publicly questioning the direction of the party last month.

Regina Walsh Acres was left vacant after cancer claimed the life of Derek Meyers in March and the Lumsden-Morse seat opened up when veteran Sask. Party MLA Lyle Stewart stepped down in March due to health concerns.

Lumsden-Morse was seen as a Sask. Party stronghold – with the party capturing over 70 per cent of the vote in 2020 – while the NDP recorded just 17 per cent.

The newly-formed Sask. United Party was looking to gain ground in the constituency.

Wilson launched the upstart party after she resigned from the Sask. Party caucus for misrepresenting her COVID-19 vaccination status in 2021.

Prior to the election - the Saskatchewan Party held 45 of the legislature’s 61 seats. The Saskatchewan NDP controlled 12 while the Sask. United held one with leader Nadine Wilson.

With the recent NDP victories – their seat count has increased to 14. While the Sask. Party now controls 43.

Candidates for the three constituencies included:

Regina Walsh Acres

Jared Clarke - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Rose Buscholl - Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Joseph Reynolds - Saskatchewan Green Party

Nevin Markwart - Saskatchewan Party

Regina Coronation Park

Noor Burki - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Olasehinde Ben Adebayo - Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan

Kendra Anderson - Saskatchewan Green Party

Riaz Ahmad - Saskatchewan Party

Reid Hill - Saskatchewan Progress Party

Lumsden-Morse

Les Guillemin - Buffalo Party

Kaitlyn Stadnyk - New Democratic Party (N.D.P.)

Isaiah Hunter - Saskatchewan Green Party

Blaine McLeod - Saskatchewan Party

Jon Hromek - Saskatchewan United Party

Polls closed at 8 p.m. CST.

--With files from Allison Bamford