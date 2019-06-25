Two new hockey programs are coming to Regina this fall.

One is called HEROS, and will be partnering with the North Central Family Centre to provide access to hockey for kids who can't afford it.

Parents with kids in a school in the North Central neighbourhood can speak to staff to be referred to the program. The program is free, and kids will be provided with equipment, as well as a healthy snack.

The other program known as Super HEROS will be offered to kids with physical and cognitive challenges who can't play hockey in the conventional setting.

The Super HEROS program is open to anyone, and parents can sign their child up online.

"These families have been looking for a place for these kids to play for a long time. And what we learned was there is nothing Manitoba and west in Canada. So let’s fill that gap and let’s provide them a place to play,” HEROS executive director Kevin Hodgson said.

HEROS is run mostly by volunteers, and aims to teach life-skills and empower marginalized youth through hockey. The HEROS program is also looking for any volunteers to help out in the fall.