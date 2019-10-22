REGINA -- Despite resigning as MLA for Regina Walsh Acres, newly-elected Regina-Lewvan MP Warren Steinley will collect severance from the province until April 2020.

Steinley qualifies for $60,000 worth of severance that is available to all departing MLA’s.

“If they had any decency they would make it clear now that if elected they won’t collect money from Saskatchewan taxpayers, while they receive federal pay,” NPD leader Ryan Meili told CTV News in September, shortly after Steinley resigned as MLA.

The resignation leaves a vacancy in Regina Walsh Acres, and the premier says calling a by-election would not be worthwhile, as the provincial election is just a year away.

“The pay structure for MLAs in this province has been put in place and supported by members on both sides of the house and we'll be adhering to that,” Premier Scott Moe said.