New name for Evraz Place to be announced Wednesday: REAL

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.

REAL said an event will be held to announce the property’s new name on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for REAL told CTV News the decision to rename the complex comes after months of work and is not connected to the current situation between Russia and the Ukraine.

Evraz took over the naming rights to the facility in 2008.

Evraz Place will be renamed but the Regina Exhibition Association says the decision was under consideration for months and is not prompted by the crisis in Ukraine. Evraz is an international steelmaker with extensive operations in Russia. The new name will be unveiled Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/dIe0tMIgWW — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) March 1, 2022

More details to come…