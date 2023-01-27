New trial ordered for Sask. man whose drug trafficking charges were stayed due to COVID-19 delays
A Saskatchewan man who had his charges stayed based on pandemic delays in court will be headed back for trial, after a ruling from the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
According to a decision dated Jan. 18, a man charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking successfully applied for a judicial stay of his charges. The application to the judge was based on Section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which covers trial within a reasonable time.
Preliminary hearings were adjourned twice in compliance with COVID-19 protocols then in place at the Provincial Court, determining the total delays stretching to the end of a trial would be 1,318 days.
According to the trial judge:
- 216 days were caused by defence delay
- 77 days were caused by “discrete exceptional circumstance,” the first pandemic adjournment
- 1,025 days were unaccounted for, including the second pandemic adjournment
The trial judge ruled the unaccounted for delays were above the allowed amount, or “presumptive ceiling” of 942 days and granted the stay.
“We have found that the trial judge erred in his characterisation of the second COVID 19 adjournment,” the Court of Appeal said in its decision, adding the second delay of 221 days was also exceptional circumstance, putting the case back below the ceiling.
The Crown appealed the decision based on evidence all parties, including the defence, had agreed to the second adjournment and its exceptional circumstances based in part on court records that said: “COVID adjournment, this is the earliest date available.”
The decision said the records are not an express waiver of the delay, but does show the accused had admitted the delay was both required due to the pandemic and an exceptional circumstance, through his council.
“We therefore allowed the appeal, set aside the stay of proceedings, and remitted the matter to the Court of King’s Bench for trial.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We must meet this moment': Trudeau delivers speech to Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on his Liberal caucus to meet the moment as Canadians deal with the high cost of living, a struggling health care system and the effects of climate change.
What is going on with Bill C-11, the government's online streaming legislation?
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is closer than ever to passing. With a potential parliamentary showdown ahead, here's what you need to know about how the contentious Broadcasting Act bill got to this stage.
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'
Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those 'craving a taste of nostalgia.'
Pamela Anderson defends Tim Allen after flashing allegation
Pamela Anderson is addressing discussion about a story regarding her 'Home Improvement' co-star Tim Allen that is part of her new memoir, 'Love Pamela.'
What should Canada be doing about climate change? 25 recommendations
The national Net-Zero Advisory Body released 25 recommendations Friday for how Canada can adjust its climate plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a goal that the country is not on track to reach right now, according to the report.
Canadian government posts $3.6 billion deficit between April and November
The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $3.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year.
Bear on Mars? NASA satellite snaps a strange formation
What looks like a giant teddy bear’s face peering into space from the surface of Mars is actually a satellite image of some craters and a circular fracture, scientists say.
Some U.S. auto insurers are refusing to cover some Hyundai and Kia models
Progressive and State Farm, two of America's largest auto insurers, are refusing to write policies in certain cities for some older Hyundai and Kia models that have been deemed too easy to steal, according to one of the insurance companies and media reports.
Pierre Poilievre tells Tory caucus cities are turning into 'crime zones'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre doubled down on his belief that "everything feels broken" Friday, as he laced into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for suggesting otherwise.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan Jazz Festival moves to Victoria Park
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is on the move.
-
'Just sick to my stomach': Sask. mom says cheer team asked daughter to hide self-harm scars
A Saskatchewan mother says her 13-year-old daughter is being shamed for her past mental health challenges.
-
Saskatoon fire sparked by paper shredder
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says a shredder was the cause of a fire at a document storage and destruction company early Friday.
Winnipeg
-
More schools closed after Manitoba middle school receives another threatening voicemail
Several schools in southeast Manitoba were closed Friday after a round of threatening voicemails came in over the last week.
-
'An opportunity': Manitoba finance minister quits for federal run
Manitoba's finance minister is stepping down to run for a seat in the House of Commons.
-
Premier says more money for Winnipeg Transit coming in budget
There are hints the municipal funding freeze imposed by the former Pallister Government could be thawing.
Calgary
-
Single northbound lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash on QEII
Only one lane of traffic is open in each direction of the QEII Highway near Carstairs, Alta., after a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Multiple crashes on Calgary roads as weather takes a turn
Upward of five centimetres of snow fell in Calgary early Friday morning and officials said conditions were good, but the situation deteriorated later on Friday, leading to plenty of crashes and road closures.
-
Sweet! Calgary's charity hot chocolate festival returns in February
If you have dietary restrictions, don't fret – there are dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan hot chocolates available.
Edmonton
-
$50K awarded to innovators with ideas about how to stop catalytic converter thefts
An Edmonton woman and her daughter whose catalytic converter was stolen in 2022 have won $25,000 for a product police believe will deter thieves from stealing the automotive part.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 in 2021 Edmonton homicides, 3 in custody
Three people have been arrested in connection with two homicides in Edmonton last January and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two other people.
-
No natural gas rebate for Albertans in February, province says
The Alberta government says homeowners will still be seeing an energy rebate on their February utility bills, but it won't be as much as it was last month.
Toronto
-
'A Band-Aid solution': Ford responds to increased police presence on the TTC following surge in violence
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said and increased police presence on the TTC “is great,” but not enough of a solution to resolve the issue that has left some customers anxious to ride the transit.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday.
-
4 people charged, $800k in cash seized after RCMP bust alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network
Four Toronto residents have been charged and about $3 million worth of cash and goods have been seized after the RCMP busted an alleged 'large-scale' drug importation network.
Ottawa
-
Police increase downtown presence, access to Parliament Hill restricted on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are telling residents and visitors they will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to parking, noise and fireworks violations downtown this weekend, on the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
'Inexcusable and deeply troubling:' Ottawa police condemn Tyre Nichols' death as world braces for release of video
As the world awaits the release of a police video showing five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, Ottawa police have issued a statement condemning his death.
-
Man, 53, dies in workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a man died in a workplace incident near Prescott, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver opens additional warming centres and shelters ahead of cold snap
Warming centres and shelters across the Lower Mainland are preparing for what’s expected to be a bitterly cold weekend.
-
'The year to be cautious': Avalanche safety expert weighs in on B.C.'s deadly avalanche season
Dangerous avalanche conditions in B.C.'s backcountry have turned deadly — with five people killed in the province this season alone.
-
Yellow lights illuminate B.C. landmarks for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Yellow lights illuminated Vancouver City Hall overnight ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.
Montreal
-
Holocaust remembrance: Survivor, born in Nazi concentration camp, recounts early years
Angela Orosz is one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust. On Dec. 21, 1944, she was born in a concentration camp. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazis and collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe and Nazi Germany. More than two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population was killed.
-
Police make 3 more arrests after teen attacked with hammer at Montreal high school
Three more people have been arrested in connection with a hammer attack on a 16-year-old boy Monday outside a school in Montreal North, police said Friday.
-
Montreal to reconfigure Sainte-Marie one-way streets to enhance safety after girl dies in hit-and-run
The City of Montreal says it will reconfigure some roads into one-way streets in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood to make them safer for pedestrians following last month's hit-and-run that killed a young girl.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP called after body found on roadway
The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead along a street just outside the Harbour City on Friday morning.
-
Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault
A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault. Court documents show Coun. David Frisch was charged with assault against an intimate partner following an incident on Jan. 7.
-
Victoria man plans to take 'a very special lady for dinner' after $100K lottery win
A Victoria man was in near disbelief after he won a $100,000 lottery prize.
Atlantic
-
More than 1,000 Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm
Thursday’s wet and windy storm knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, and some are still without power Friday.
-
Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case
A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.
-
Yarmouth man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Colton Cook
A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a man from the Yarmouth, N.S., area.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., woman was discriminated against when she was fired, tribunal rules
The manager of a Tim Hortons in North Bay was wrong to fire a long-term employee because of her physical limitations, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
-
Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Six charged, $20K in drugs seized in Iroquois Falls bust
Police seized about $20,000 in narcotics in a raid of a northern Ontario home on Wednesday and now six people are facing charges.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Van towed away from area of sudden death investigation in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have shut down a section of Perth Road 122 north of Stratford, Ont. as officers investigate a sudden death.
-
Elmira woman calls her rare condition 'really degrading', prepares for surgery in Arizona
An Elmira woman born with Pectus Excavatum, a condition where her ribcage is caved in, is getting set for a life-changing surgery in May.
-
Neighbours raise concerns about hybrid shelter at community meeting
Residents had a chance to ask questions and raise concerns about the hybrid shelter planned for Erbs Road at a community meeting in Waterloo on Thursday night.