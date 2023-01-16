No dangerous goods involved in train derailment near Chaplin, Sask.: CP Railway

A train that derailed near Chaplin, Sask. on Monday morning was not carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR).

The company confirmed a train derailed early on Monday morning, in an emailed statement. The freight train was carrying shipping containers.

CPR dispatched crews and equipment to the scene in response to the incident.

The Traffic Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it has also deployed a team to the scene to investigate the derailment.

Chaplin is located approximately 150 kilometres west of Regina.