No injuries reported in 2 Regina house fires

No one was injured in a house fire late Wednesday morning in the city’s North Central district, Regina Fire said.

According to a post on X by Regina Fire, crews were called to the 1400 block of Connaught Street around 11:41 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to “heavy fire and smoke conditions,” the post read.

The blaze was said to have been brought under control quickly.

A search of the house has been completed, Regina Fire said.

The blaze remains under investigation.

Second house fire quickly controlled 

A second house fire a little more than an hour later was also quickly brought under control, Regina Fire said.

Crews were called to a home on the 100 block of Garnet Street around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Regina Fire said the blaze was brought under control in five minutes.

No injuries were reported, according to Regina Fire.

 

