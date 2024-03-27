REGINA
No injuries reported in North Central Regina house fire

No one was injured in a house fire late Wednesday morning in the city’s North Central district, Regina Fire said.

According to a post on X by Regina Fire, crews were called to the 1400 block of Connaught Street around 11:41 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to “heavy fire and smoke conditions,” the post read.

The blaze was said to have been brought under control quickly.

A search of the house has been completed, Regina Fire said.

The blaze remains under investigation.

