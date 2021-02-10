REGINA -- Regina City Council has chosen not to give a home at 56 Angus Crescent – known as the Bagshaw Residence – a Municipal Heritage Designation.

The decision clears the way for the owner, Crawford Homes, to demolish the building.

“This one is regrettable, I would agree with some of my fellow council members that this is a tough one,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

Heritage Regina argued the home has city-wide significance because prominent lawyer and judge Frederick Bagshaw and his wife Esther Bagshaw were residents of the home. It also argued the property has a unique Craftsman architectural style.

In October, a Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board member toured the home and found the whole structure to be in poor conditions. They did not recommend a Municipal Heritage Property designation.

Masters said she now wants to see council come up with a plan to intervene with heritage properties before they become unsalvageable.

“Coming up with a plan – whether it’s architectural controls or a very consistent ongoing review of heritage inventory – so that you can intervene before properties reach the point that the Bagshaw Residence has,” Masters said.

THE BAGSHAW RESIDENCE HISTROY

The Bagshaw Residence was placed on the heritage holding bylaw list in 1989, according to the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board.

It has character-defining elements in its architectural form which “reflect Craftsman architectural style, such as the low-slope gable roof, large overhanging eaves, large single dormer, large covered front porch with pillars, exposed wooden structural elements, and the multi-pane double hung windows.”

Crawford Homes bought the property on Feb. 4, 2020, believing it was unsalvageable. The homebuilder applied for a demolition permit on Jun. 23, 2020.

A clause in the Heritage Property Act caused the demolition permit to be denied until a Municipal Heritage Property designation is determined. Crawford Homes believed the home should not be deemed a heritage property because of its condition.

There is significant damage, extensive moisture and water intrusion, visible leaking and moisture damage, health and safety issues including suspected asbestos, lead paint, wood rot and a mold-like blackened organic substance and excessive corrosion in the structure, according to a home inspectors report.

The report said there were safety concerns inside and considers the structure at the “end of life.”

At a meeting on Aug. 26, 2020, council approved the designation of the Bagshaw Residence as Municipal Heritage Property and directed the City Solicitor to prepare the necessary Municipal Heritage Property bylaw to be considered by Council after the statutory notice period.

A bylaw to designate the Bagshaw Residence as Municipal Heritage Property was placed on the agenda of City Council’s meeting on Oct. 28, 2020. Objections from Crawford Homes lead to the decision being tabled, so the property could be referred to the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation Review Board.

Masters said the city will try to establish a protocol for reviewing the heritage inventory list and what else could be put on the list, and potentially investing in engineer’s reports to advocate for preventative measures

“If we’re going to give grants up to $50,000 for heritage properties, could we do that earlier, which would probably preserve some of the structures,” Masters said.

Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens voted against the motion to deny the designation, he said the decision was difficult.

“For something like this I’m weighing the interests of built heritage as well as the expert advice, at the same time you can’t discount the value of resident input and feedback,” Stevens said.

Stevens said there was an opportunity for the space to be renewed and with the advancement of the heritage policy decisions, properties like it can hopefully be avoided.

“Until we have some architectural controls that are sensitive to a community, it’s only a promise we have. Crawford builds homes, I’ve seen nothing really that is identifiable with that area, I hope they fulfill it,” Stevens said.

Masters said by April or May council will likely look at introducing policies for architectural controls in different neighbourhoods.

CITY SIGNS MOU WITH CARRY THE KETTLE NAKODA NATION

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the City and Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

Regina City Council unanimously endorsed the MOU. The commitment involves working towards an agreement that could lead to a designated urban reserve and development on 300 acres of vacant land in northwest Regina, which is owned by Carry the Kettle.

ADDITIONAL AGENDA ITEMS

Council approved of the lease of the former Ken Jenkins school site to the Ministry of Education, where the government plans to build a new francophone elementary school.

Council also approved the redevelopment of the Municipal Justice Building to accommodate a community centre.