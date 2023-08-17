North Regina Little League team falls to Chinese Taipei in first game at World Series
The North Regina Little League team, who are representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS), fell to Chinese Taipei in their first game at the event.
Despite some good defensive plays, Team Canada lost 6-0 to Chinese Tapei, who made it to the final four last year and have won 17 LLWS titles.
The Chinese Taipei pitcher threw 80 miles per hour, which is the equivalent of 100 in the major leagues.
Team Canada will now play a team from the Czech Republic on Saturday, and must win that game to advance in the tournament.
The LLWS, taking place in Williamsport, Pa., features 20 teams in two brackets, with the two finalists playing on Aug. 27 for the championship.
The LLWS began on Aug. 16 and will wrap up on Aug. 27.
North Regina last represented Canada at the LLWS in 2022. Team Canada has yet to win a championship at the LLWS.
The team is made up of head coach Cole Warken, and assistant coaches, Cole Paquin and Kyle Carson.
The players include Braeden McQueen, Bryden Nernberg, Creeson Malbeuf, Dylan Leach, Jackson Bilboe, Jaxon Weir, Kanyn Junior, Nash Tomchuk, Nickson Hjelsing, Pierce Sorrell, Tate Sexsmith, and Treyten Mandziuk.
-With files from Cole Davenport
