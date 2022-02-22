Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R

COVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.

Omicron remains the dominant strain in the city, but BA.2 accounted for approximately 18 per cent of the viral load, based on sequencing data. Trace levels of the Delta variant were also detected.

Viral levels have been fluctuating at a high level with no clear trends for most of 2022, the school said. The case load rose back up to its second highest point detected this year, according to the most recent data.

The U of R said the levels are indicative of high transmission rates.

“Overall, transmission levels likely remain high,” the university said in a social media post.

Researchers at the school have been surveying Regina’s wastewater for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since August 2020. The analysis is conducted in collaboration with the City of Regina and EPCOR Canada to support the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In the province’s latest weekly COVID-19 update for Feb. 6-12, Saskatchewan reported 2,522 new COVID-19 cases for the reporting period, from 12,079 tests, resulting in a test positivity rate of 20.2 per cent.

COVID-19 testing is no longer widely available in Saskatchewan and is reserved for those deemed at-risk, by appointment only.

”Rates should be interpreted with caution because they do not include cases detected by home rapid antigen test kits,” the government said in its weekly report.