One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating

Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Elliot Street at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 for a reported house fire in the area.

Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and fire conditions on the home’s main floor once they arrived, Regina fire said in a post to X.

A body was discovered by fire crews as they searched the home.

An investigation by Regina fire and the coroners service is currently underway.

Regina fire says crews discovered a body at the scene of a house fire on the 2500 block of Elliot Street on March 24, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X)