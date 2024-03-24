REGINA
Regina

    • One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating

    Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.

    Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Elliot Street at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 24 for a reported house fire in the area.

    Firefighters witnessed heavy smoke and fire conditions on the home’s main floor once they arrived, Regina fire said in a post to X.

    A body was discovered by fire crews as they searched the home.

    An investigation by Regina fire and the coroners service is currently underway.

    Regina fire says crews discovered a body at the scene of a house fire on the 2500 block of Elliot Street on March 24, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X)

