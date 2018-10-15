Pane of glass shatters on downtown Regina tower
Crews were left to clean up broken glass after a pane broke on one of the towers in downtown Regina.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 12:38PM CST
A pane of tempered glass shattered on one of the Hill Tower buildings in Regina on Monday morning.
Pebbles of glass rained down on 12th Avenue.
Most of tiny pieces landed near the Hill Tower Three although, glass covered a half block area.
No missing panes were visible on that building. Clean up crews quickly swept up the glass and the sidewalk reopened to pedestrian traffic.