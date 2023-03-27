Para Ice Hockey Championship to be held in Moose Jaw

The World Para Ice Hockey Championships will be held in Moose Jaw at the end of May. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) The World Para Ice Hockey Championships will be held in Moose Jaw at the end of May. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener