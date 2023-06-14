'Path to Reconciliation' completed in Regina's Scarth Street Mall

Artist Brandy Jones has been commissioned to create several different works around Regina, but a certain mural holds a particularly special place in her heart.

“Just doing such a large community project, it’s such a big thing for me because I always say that as an artist, my job is 80 per cent community and 20 per cent about the art that comes with it,” Jones told CTV News.

The mural, titled “Path to Reconciliation” is composed of over 2,600 painted beads, forming a pathway down the centre of the Scarth Street Mall.

“Beading is kind of what we came up with because it’s something you see in every single culture” Jones explained.

The installation was created by Jones and fellow artist Gina Dunbar with the help of the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District and Creative City Centre, along with various community members and elders who had a hand in the helping everything come to fruition.

The image is part of a larger goal to ignite a conversation about reconciliation and highlight the talents of Indigenous artists.

“That was our main starter point, that we just wanted to start a conversation and we wanted people to ask questions,” Jones said.

That goal has certainly been accomplished, as those passing through Scarth Street Mall have expressed very positive reactions to the new installation.

The piece will be featured in an opening ceremony on June 21 for National Indigenous Peoples Day in Regina.