The Regina Pats are adding two new faces to the team after acquiring Boston Bruins prospect Jesse Gabrielle and defenceman Jonas Harkins from the Prince George Cougars.

As a part of the trade, the Pats give up prospects Kjell Kjemhus and Ethan McColm to the Cougars along with third and fifth round picks in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

The team will get some high-level experience through 20-year-old Gabrielle, a forward who had one goal and three assists in 21 games with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins this season. In the past two seasons the 5-11, 205-pound Moosomin, Sask., native recorded 75 goals and 64 assists for 139 points in 133 games with Prince George. Gabrielle also spent time with the Pats in 2014-15, where he had 10 goals and 19 points in 33 games and added another goal and three assists in nine playoff games.

“We are really excited to add a scorer of Gabrielle’s caliber,” Pats head coach and general manager John Paddock said in a release. “He had a really productive last two seasons in the WHL and now brings some experience at the pro level to our team.”

As a second round pick, Harkings brings younger legs to the Pats. Harkins is playing in his 17-year-old season. The 6-3, 225-pound defenceman was a second round pick of the Cougars in 2015 and has one assist in 14 games this year.

Kjemhus was drafted by the Pats in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. McColm was drafted by the Pats in the eighth round of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Pats resume play Saturday night in Swift Current and return to Regina to host Prince Albert on Sunday.