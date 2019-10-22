REGINA -- The Regina Pats have revealed their look for the WHL Prairie Classic game at Mosaic Stadium against the Calgary Hitmen, set for the day after the NHL Heritage Classic.

The Pats revealed the all-red jerseys Tuesday, calling them a tribute to the team’s connection with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

The commemorative jerseys will be auctioned off online in the days leading up to the game.

A special mask to be worn by goaltender Max Paddock will also be raffled off.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Sunday,” Pats COO Stacey Cattell said in a release. “To play outdoors, honour our countries military and celebrate the roots of the game at Mosaic Stadium is going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

Fan Fest from the Heritage Classic will be open outside the stadium ahead of Sunday’s outdoor contest from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to the Pats organization, around 10,000 tickets for the Prairie Classic have been sold so far.

Puck drops at Mosaic Stadium between the Pats and Hitmen Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.