PCL Construction Management to conduct its own, additional investigation into fatal incident at YQR

PCL Construction Management Inc., the firm overseeing the runway revitalization at Regina’s airport, says it is conducting its own investigation into the death of a worker on Friday.

In a statement released Saturday night, Jordan Clouthier, district manager for PCL Construction Management Inc., explained that the firm would be undertaking its own investigation and has resources deployed on site.

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred Friday evening at our airport site. We are currently involved in gathering further information, so at this time we are unable to provide any details or answer any questions,” Clouthier said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragic incident. We continue to cooperate with the proper authorities to perform the investigation required.”

According to the release, PCL is in contact with Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety, regularly coordinating with the agency as it relates to the ongoing investigation.

Clouthier reiterated in his statement that out of respect for the privacy of the victim and trade contractor, personal information would not be provided.