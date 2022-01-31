Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
A shopper leaves a grocery store carrying his groceries in plastic bags Tuesday, August 30, 2016 in Brossard, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The city’s Plastic Checkout Bag Ban Bylaw will come into effect, which applies to bags provided to customers at a store’s checkout. It does not apply to other in-store plastic bags, such a bags for bulk foods, fruits and vegetables.
The bylaw does not specify any alternatives to plastic, allowing businesses and customers to select their own method.
Regina businesses were given several months to prepare for the new bylaw.
According to the city’s website, the ban way delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More details to come…
