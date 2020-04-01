REGINA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the charitable efforts of Regina’s Sikh community on Wednesday morning during his daily national address.

“In Regina, you’re delivering supplies to their neighbours, while in Mississauga, you’re donating to the Seva Food Bank,” Trudeau said, in a short tribute to Sikh Canadians.

April is Sikh Heritage Month.

“Every day, Sikh-Canadians make our cities and neighbourhoods stronger,” he said. “And right now, when people need help most, you’re stepping up once again.”

Regina’s Sikh community purchased and distributed an entire semi load of free groceries to people facing economic uncertainty and layoff because of coronavirus. This food was handed out in South Regina and they have more on the way. pic.twitter.com/Ni0FlKYL0j — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) March 29, 2020

On March 27, members of Regina’s Sikh community purchased and distributed an entire semi load of free groceries to people facing economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

This Sikh run charity, "Guru Nanak" free kitchen, operates a downtown soup kitchen from the back of a van in Regina every Sunday. Now they’re finding need in more affluent neighbourhoods as COVID-19 threatens the livelihood of people from all walks of life. It took just a couple hours to empty the truck, as volunteers flagged down passing motorists.

“What can we do with this situation. There are lots of students living here. They need some kind of food, some kind of energy, some kind of nourishment,” Hem Juttla with the Guru Nanak Free Kitchen told CTV News Regina on Friday.

Some of the recipients included a former casino worker who was recently laid off, as well as a teacher.