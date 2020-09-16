REGINA -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Angus St. around 3:45 a.m., for a person reportedly slumped on a doorstep, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.

The person was confirmed dead when police and EMS arrived on scene. The identity of the woman was confirmed later in the morning. Police said her next of kin have been notified. RPS added it will not be releasing the woman’s identity at this time.

The Forensic Identification and Major Crimes units were called to assist with the investigation, along with the coroner. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).