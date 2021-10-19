Police investigating Dewdney Ave. crash

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service said it is investigating a collision on Dewdney Avenue.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Dewdney Ave. between Park Street and McAra Street on Tuesday morning, due to an ongoing investigation.

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information about this investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).