Regina police are investigating several incidents of arson that have occurred at vacant Regina residences.

On April 17 just after midnight, police were dispatched to an empty house on the 900 block of Cameron Street for the report of a fire, believed to be started by a squatter who broke in and started the blaze.

Around 40 minutes later that same night, police were called to the 800 block of Athol Street, only a few blocks from the first blaze, for a shed fire.

Police believe the two incidents are connected due to the close proximity in both time and location.

On April 25 at around 5:30 pm police were dispatched to another vacant home on fire on the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue where a man was previously seen running from the house.

As a public safety measure police are warning property owners to ensure their vacant buildings are secured to prevent people from breaking in and setting fires.

Anyone with information to assist these investigations is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.