Police operation in north central Regina concludes

A police operation in Regina's north central neighbourhood has concluded.

In an update released at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) notified the public that its operation on the 1100 block of Rae Street had finished.

"The public is free to resume their activities as per normal," the release said.

Police originally announced the operation at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RPS warned the public to choose alternative routes, while residents in the area were given a "shelter in place" order.

RPS did not provide any further details regarding the operation.