Police provide description of bank robbery suspect, continue to investigate
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:41PM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina police continue to investigate after a man robbed a downtown bank on Monday morning.
According to RPS, at around 9:50 a.m. Monday morning police were called to a bank in the 2000 block of 11th Ave. for a report of a robbery.
Police say information led officers to believe that a man entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is a man, thin, about 5’ 6” to 5’ 10” tall, weighing around 165 lbs, wearing a blue toque, dark jacket and glasses. The man had his face covered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.