REGINA -- Regina police continue to investigate after a man robbed a downtown bank on Monday morning.

According to RPS, at around 9:50 a.m. Monday morning police were called to a bank in the 2000 block of 11th Ave. for a report of a robbery.

Police say information led officers to believe that a man entered the bank and demanded money. He left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a man, thin, about 5’ 6” to 5’ 10” tall, weighing around 165 lbs, wearing a blue toque, dark jacket and glasses. The man had his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.