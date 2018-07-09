

CTV Regina





Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed at a campground east of the city on Sunday night.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. after a report that a man was stabbed. According to police, the 49-year-old man came into the emergency room with a stab wound.

Police say the man was visiting a friend at one campsite and was making his way back to his own campsite when he was hit in the head. The suspects tried to rob the man of his wallet — and the victim suffered stab wounds in the assault.

Police say the wounds were non-life-threatening. He was taken to hospital by some friends.

According to police, the man wasn’t able to describe who assaulted him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.